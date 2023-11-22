Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida create playlists for a sizzling summer

Husband and wife duo Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida have teamed up with Apple Music to create their ultimate summertime playlist. “The Summertime Sounds” campaign has become the go-to space for all the hottest content to enjoy during the sunshine, as well as the year’s biggest tracks on the app.

And with the festive season fast approaching, the couple have each created a playlist to get everyone in party mode. “The reason I chose these songs as my songs of the summer is to celebrate life and the beautiful music we have globally. Music is truly the best form of escapism,” shared the Africa Now Radio host, while Bantwini added that the tracks can be enjoyed anywhere on the coast with a view or while out and about with friends. Meanwhile, Madida’s playlist consists of chart-topping hits from the likes of Nasty C, Tyler ICU, Rema, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, De Mthuda among others.

Bantwini also has created an exclusive DJ mix which features two songs from his upcoming album “The Star is Reborn”, which drops in December. “There are two specific songs on the mix that are singles off my new album ‘The Star is Reborn’ that will be released on December 8.” “These songs have a very special place in my heart, as one is dedicated to my mom, ‘Mama Thula’, and the other to my dad ‘Abaseko’, who are both late and I miss and love them dearly.”