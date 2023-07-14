Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode join new African talent agency

Three South African music heavyweights have joined Aline, the newest talent agency on the block. Aline is the product of a partnership between Independent Media Group Africa and The Music Arena.

Grammy award-winning artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode and media personality and rapper Boity Thulo have made the transition as the new management agency marks its launch. The company is also a producer of live shows, content and experiential events and concerts. Sibo Mhlungu, appointed CEO of Aline, said: “We represent storytellers who shape culture while accelerating their growth through deepening connections with consumers and forging partnerships across entertainment.

“We’re indebted to Tshepo Mahloele for believing in us and bringing this vision to life.” The merger sees Arena clients like musician Lucky Dube and the iconic South African band, Mahotella Queen, to name a few, added to Aline. Tshepo Mahloele, the chairman of Aline, said: “Aline is a testament of the depth of quality and expertise that we have as a country and a continent, and we are proud to have it as part of our Arena.

“This speaks to a new dawn in talent management, event production, as well as African arts, film and music. “Locally developed and globally competitive content coming from the continent to the world by world-class media and entertainment practitioners who have worked tirelessly to perfect both their craft and market-related standards,” said Mahloele. The expansion will also see the agency begin the process of expanding its offering over time beyond music and into film and other creative arts.