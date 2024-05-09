Zendaya is Hollywood’s shining star who has dominated every aspect of the industry

From movies to TV as well as fashion and beauty, Zendaya is currently one of Hollywood’s leading ladies. This year alone, the award-winning actress has had leading roles in “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers”.

She will also feature in the sci-fi drama, “Megalopolis”, which will be released next week. At just 27, the actress, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, has won two Emmy Awards, starred in one of the biggest superhero movies and led one of the biggest teen series. And it's not just on-screen where she is making her mark.

Zendaya is regarded as one of this generation’s biggest fashion icons. At Monday’s Met Gala, she stunned in a green-and-blue Maison Margiela corset gown. Zendaya was also one of the event’s co-chairpersons, along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

This is a huge honour as Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who oversees the annual fund-raising gala, doesn't enlist the services of just any celebrity for this highly sought-after role. Zendaya’s fashion game improves with each red carpet she walks, including at the London premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in February. In the big-screen adaptations of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel, she plays the Fremen desert warrior, Chani.

She had tongues wagging when she nailed the movie’s theme by arriving in a Mugler Autumn/Winter 1995 robot costume. The fashionista has also been making headlines for her “Challengers” tennis-themed garments. Zendaya at the ‘Challengers’ premiere in Rome, Italy. Picture: Instagram She plays Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, who transforms her husband from a mediocre player into a Grand Slam Champion.

Her character takes extraordinary measures to jolt him out of his recent losing streak and her performance has received rave reviews. As her star continues to rise, Zendaya appears to be remaining humble, which is evident in her relationship with Tom Holland, another fan favourite whom she met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. She also played troubled teenager Rue Bennett on the hit HBO teen drama series, “Euphoria.”

This role made her the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, which she won twice. She broke into the industry at 14 when she made her television debut as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom, “Shake It Up”, before starring in the channel's sitcom, “K.C. Undercover”. At 21, she made her feature film debut in 2017 when she was cast in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, a role she later reprised in the sequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

While she juggled a budding TV and movie career, she landed a role in the 2018 musical, “The Greatest Showman”. In 2021, Zendaya also starred in the romantic drama, “Malcolm & Marie” and that same year, she starred in the first “Dune” movie. And if being a movie and TV star as well as a fashion icon weren’t enough, Zendaya has also delved into the music industry.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2013 and performed alongside Labrinth at the US’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023. During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, she hinted that she remained open to the idea of making new music. "You know, I think if the right timing and it came … again, I like creating it for myself. But if there was a moment maybe I would put out a little something. Don’t be crazy, we’ll see. But maybe … one day."