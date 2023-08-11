Roy Horovitz’s ‘Do I Win or Do I Lose’ is a universal story of love, loss and humanity

This Women’s Month we honour the legacy of Lia Koenig, also known as the First Lady of Israeli Theatre. At the age of 93, Koenig directed Roy Horovitz’s acclaimed theatre production, “Do I Win or Do I Lose”. It made its South African debut at the Theatre On the Square, Sandton.

Her dedication and passion for the arts are evident in her continued involvement in theatre even at an advanced age. Born in Lodz, Poland in 1929, Koenig’s journey led her to Israel in 1961, where she made a name for herself in the theatre community. She received recognition and praise for her portrayal of Eve in Aaron Megged’s “Genesis” at the Habimah Theater, earning her the prestigious Joseph Klausner Prize in 1962.

Horovitz praised Koenig for her immense dedication to the arts and her willingness to share her wealth of experience and insights with those she collaborated with. He said her contributions to the world of theatre had enriched the lives of many and inspired generations of artists. Lia Koenig. Picture: Supplied “I’m deeply honoured to have the legendary Israeli actress direct me on this play. She is still very active in the arts. As we speak, she is involved in five different productions at the National Theater of Israel,” said Horovitz.

“I previously directed her in seven different productions. When I started working on this play, I invited her to direct me and she agreed. “At the age of 90, she invented herself as a director. I have learnt so much from her over the years and I’m thrilled to present this exceptional work under her direction. She is a force to be reckoned with. “Two years ago, we were invited to showcase the play at Tashkent and she went with me. She was born in Poland, and during World War II, she managed to escape the Nazis and stayed in Uzbekistan for four years, with her mom.

“At the end of the show at the National Theatre in Uzbekistan, she walked on stage and everybody gave her a standing ovation and she thanked the people there for saving her life back then. It was such a moving experience.” Written and performed by Israel-born Horovitz, “Do I Win or Do I Lose” is an intimate exploration of the world of gambling, soccer, family and the pursuit of true meaning in life. Roy Horovitz. Picture: Simcha Barbiro Based on a compelling true story, the performance takes the audience on an unforgettable journey, evoking a range of emotions, from laughter to tears, and, ultimately, emphasising the significance of cherished relationships.

“The play follows a story of a guy who is an addicted gambler and there is this constant question with each bet, whether you are going to lose or you are going to win. And here's always a winner, even when he loses. “It's a very, funny, moving, life-affirming and wonderful universal story. After every show, we’re going to have Q&As with the audience because, from my experience with the show, people love to share family stories. “I’m really looking forward to the responses.”

Roy Horovitz. Picture: Simcha Barbiro The play presents a poignant and heartfelt story that celebrates the enduring power of family bonds and the resilience of the human spirit. “This play is a family drama. it's all about a very close relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. We are all familiar with the pain of somebody we love so dearly. “And I think what is really appealing here is the fact that it has a lot of humour. It manages to inject a lot of humour in even the heaviest subject matters and the worst moments in life.

“And this kind of theatre always speaks to me and I hope it resonate with the audience as well. “Do I Win ir Do I Lose” had its debut in Tel Aviv before the onset of the Covid pandemic, and it has since embarked on international tours, including performances in Canada and the US. The show's South African premiere marks the third international tour for this captivating production.