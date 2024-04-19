Independent Online
Friday, April 19, 2024

10 most stylish cities in the world

A model presents a creation by Louis Vuitton fashion house as part of their Spring/Summer 2023 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Published 2h ago

It is no secret that most fashionistas find their inspiration from Pinterest because that is one super stylish app.

With that said, Ubuy.fr has conducted a study to analyse the most stylish cities of 2024. The study evaluated the number of boards related to fashion on Pinterest and ranked the cities accordingly.

Additional information, such as high fashion brands with headquarters in each city, the number of shopping centres and city-specific fashion hashtags on Instagram were added to give context to the findings.

Known as the fashion capital, it is no surprise that Paris secured the number one spot, with 998 boards on Pinterest, 30 high fashion brands, 1 271 shopping activities and more than five million hashtags on Instagram.

Tokyo was ranked number two with 988 boards and only one high fashion brand. It has 2 241 shopping activities and just above one million hashtags.

Taking the third spot was Dubai, with 992 boards, one high fashion brand, 717 shopping activities and 9.3 million hashtags.

Milan, which we thought would be in the top three, took the fourth spot and made it to the top five with 991 boards, 15 high fashion brands, 570 shopping activities and 1.5 million hashtags.

New York didn’t even make it to the top five, coming in at number six. Instead, Stockholm took number five with 991 boards, zero high fashion brands, 139 shopping activities and 90K hashtags.

Seoul was ranked number seven, London eight, Miami nine and Copenhagen 10.

