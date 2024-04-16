4 ways to make everyday meals look exciting

Have you ever wished you could serve meals that look as fancy as the dishes you see in magazine ads or on cooking shows? The secret is all in the presentation, and the best part is that you do not have to be a gourmet chef to pull it off. Here are four easy tricks that will take your food from good-looking to gorgeous.

Use the extraordinary for the ordinary. Picture: Ella Olsson Use the extraordinary for the ordinary Just because it may be a quick weeknight meal, it does not mean you have to use your everyday plates or flatware. Pull out the dishes you save for a special occasion. Sometimes that one simple touch will immediately up the glam factor of an otherwise day-to-day meal.

And sometimes, rather than putting everything on a plate, try using shallow bowls for entrees, or coffee mugs and wine glasses for desserts. The layered look is in Most foods look incredibly appetising when presented in colourful layers. Layer grilled vegetables on top of steaks or burgers, and hold them in place with a tall wooden skewer.

Deconstruct any dessert and serve it layered in a wine glass or sorbet dish: layers of cake, frosting, crunchy toppings, and fruit filling make a beautiful presentation – especially when topped with whipped cream. You can even layer snack packs for kids or adults. Simply fill a small mason jar with layers of chocolate candy, popcorn, pretzels, and nuts. Attractive and easy to carry, the snacks will be an instant hit. Stemware is a fun way to enhance any meal. Picture: Pexels/Anastasia Ilinamakarova Drink out of champagne flutes

Stemware is a fun way to enhance any meal. Even if you are not drinking wine, pour that mineral water or ginger ale into a champagne flute. Kids will love sipping juice or milk out of the fancy glasses that are usually reserved for adults only. Consider your finishing touch Garnishes no longer need to be a boring piece of curly parsley; rather, they can be a purposeful, beautiful element that will instantly lift the dish visually.