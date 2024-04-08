5 easy ways to add healthy fats to your meals

Fats have been the villain of years past when fat-free diets were all the rage. Luckily, for our health (and our taste buds), we now know we need certain types of fat in our diet. Fats have lots of functions in our body – they provide energy, help us absorb certain vitamins, and make up crucial parts of cells, just to name a few.

The key is to choose more of the healthy fats and less of the unhealthy fats through moderation. Here are some tips to get you started. There are lots of reasons to love avocados. | Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Spread some avocado They are flavourful, deliciously creamy, and provide a host of health benefits. They can promote skin and eye health, lower cholesterol and boost nutrient absorption, to name a few.

Plus, the combination of fibre and heart-healthy fats in avocados can help you feel satisfied for longer from your meal. Try adding one-third of an avocado to your next sandwich, salad, toast, bowl, taco or smoothie. Choose fatty fish

Choose fatty fish over beef or pork when you can. Salmon, tuna, trout, sardines and mackerel are all good options. Aim to get at least two servings per week if possible. Since fish cooks quickly, you can have dinner ready in a flash. IF YOU like using oils when cooking, make sure you are choosing healthy options. | Pexels/ areefe Upgrade your oils If you like using oils when cooking, make sure you are choosing healthy options. Olive, flaxseed, canola or sesame oil are great for a variety of applications.

Try choosing one and mixing it with vinegar and herbs for a flavourful home-made dressing. Find a high-quality unsaturated oil to suit your taste and roll with it! Eat the whole egg The fat found in the yolk is a blend of different types of fats, with much of it unsaturated so there is no need to toss them aside. Keep hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for a quick grab-and-go breakfast or snack.

Granola can be enjoyed as a snack, with milk as cereal, or added to yoghurt to create a flavour-packed parfait. Picture: Pexels/Ovidui Creanga Enjoy fat-filled snacks Fat does not have to be a staple in your daily meals. In fact, why not start your healthy diet by enjoying high-fat foods as a snack? Foods like nuts and seeds are a high-fat food that is easy to snack on. Plus, a little goes a long way. Just a handful of high-fat nuts like walnuts is an excellent way to get an adequate amount of good fat. If you are not a fan of eating these foods on their own, then we suggest eating them by making a delicious home-made granola.