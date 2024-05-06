6 simple ways to help your body transition to winter

The transition from autumn to winter is more than just a change in scenery. It affects our bodies and overall health as well. As temperatures drop and days shorten, it is essential to adapt our habits to stay healthy and vibrant. Here are some ways to help you make a smooth transition into the new season while prioritising your health.

During the winter months, it is best to eat cooked foods because they are easier on the digestive system than raw foods. Pexels Eat warm, cooked foods When the weather gets cold, our digestion tends to slow down. During the winter months, it is best to eat cooked foods because they are easier on the digestive system than raw foods. Broths and stews are great for this time of year as well as roasted root vegetables, winter squashes and sautéed hearty greens, like collard greens and kale.

Avoid calorie-loaded and sodium-enriched foods Cold weather often pushes us to indulge in fried and calorie-rich foods. While enjoying these treats in line with the season's vibes is understandable, overindulgence can further compromise our already weakened immunity. Therefore, it is advisable to limit calorie-rich foods in your diet to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Drink the required amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Picture: Pexels/Alexazabache Drink enough water It is no news that clean water is crucial for our health. We know that dehydration contributes to frequent headaches, increased hunger, slowed weight loss, dry skin, dizziness and a lack of concentration. Drink the required amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Water helps to clean our system and remove toxins, carry nutrients to the body cells and help balance body fluid.

Get extra sleep With winter comes fewer hours of daylight, so we are naturally encouraged to get more sleep during this season. Our bodies expend more energy during the day trying to keep us warm; therefore, we need more time to recover. Make sure your body has enough time to rejuvenate with ample rest during this time of year.

Incorporate immunity-boosting foods such as citrus fruit, leafy greens, bell peppers, and nuts into your diet. Picture: Pexels Strengthen your immune system The cold weather often brings along seasonal ailments like colds and flu. Building a robust immune system is the first line of defence. Incorporate immunity-boosting foods such as citrus fruit, leafy greens, bell peppers and nuts into your diet. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management techniques like mindfulness or meditation can also enhance your immune response.