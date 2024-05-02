Activities to help foodies stay active this winter season

Is anyone else looking forward to experiencing all the fun winter activities? Or, perhaps, you have newly resolved to try and embrace winter despite being less than enthusiastic about it? Whether you are a fan of the cold or not, having fun is super important, even in the winter.

Winter is a magical time. It is also a fabulous time to be a foodie. Get out your cosy socks and be inspired with this list of activities for any foodie to keep busy in the winter. Farmers' markets are not just for the warmer months. Picture: Pexels/Andretti Brown Visit a winter farmers' market Farmers' markets are not just for the warmer months. Winter farmer's markets are filled with different produce and are absolutely a reason to go out and explore. Discover seasonal produce and let it inspire your cooking adventures for the week(s).

Sharpen your kitchen skills Cooking at home is a creative pastime you can practise every day. And eating amazing food is your reward. Peruse your cookbooks and pinpoint a few new recipes to try, think of a favourite restaurant meal and see how close you can get to recreating it yourself, and make a “surprise dinner” where everyone in your friend group or household makes a different part of a meal - but no one reveals what they are making until it is served.

Or make a meal inspired by a favourite movie or television show. Get your friends together, find your nearest winery, and go on the ultimate winter weekend adventure. Picture: Pexels/Gaspo Visit a winery with a fireplace Get your friends together, find your nearest winery, and go on the ultimate winter weekend adventure. Schedule a wine tasting and sample winter wines. Bonus if you can find a winery with a fireplace so you can tap into the ultimate cosy vibes.

Bake heavenly homemade bread Making homemade bread is one of those truly satisfying activities that is almost as rewarding as actually eating the fruits of your labours. Slowly kneading the ingredients together until you get the most elastic dough possible, leaving it to rise to yeasty goodness, knocking it back, kneading again, and watching it puff up perfectly is an old-fashioned pleasure that never loses its appeal.

And then there is that delicious fragrance that fills your whole home as your bread is baked to perfection. Who says you can only enjoy picnics in summer? Picture: Pexels/Art House Studio Celebrate winter sunshine with a picnic Who says you can only enjoy picnics in summer? A wintertime picnic can be just as fun, with a little planning. We recommend getting vacuum-insulated cups and jars to store hot drinks and foods.