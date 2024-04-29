Adapting exercise routines for safety during winter

As winter looms, the change in daylight hours prompts many to adjust their exercise routines, often leading to early morning or late evening workouts. While fitting in exercise may seem like a practical choice, it’s essential to approach this shift with caution.

The primary reason for caution is safety. South Africa, with its complex social and economic landscape, faces challenges that include crime and personal security issues. Exercising in the dark, especially in less populated or poorly lit areas, can increase vulnerability to theft, assault, or worse. Criminals often perceive individuals who are alone during these hours as easy targets. It’s not merely about fearing the worst; it’s about being proactive in preventing potential danger.

Beyond personal security threats, exercising in the dark also raises the risk of accidents. Low visibility can lead to trips, falls, or even being struck by vehicles, as drivers may find it difficult to see pedestrians or runners on the road. Wearing reflective gear or using lights not only increases your visibility but also signals your presence to motorists, contributing to a safer environment for everyone involved. How you can stay safe?

Charnel Hattingh, Fidelity Services Group's head of communications and marketing, has some straightforward advice for those of us wanting to stay fit and safe. “Whether you’re just starting to focus on getting fit or you have serious training goals, staying safe is easy if you remember some simple personal safety tips,” Hattingh explained. Even as the seasons change and the weather cools down, many people still prefer to exercise outside. Picture: Cittonbro studios Even as the seasons change and the weather cools down, many people still prefer to exercise outside.

However, she warns this attracts criminals looking for easy targets. “A key piece of advice is to avoid exercising outside alone, especially in the dark. Always pick paths you know well and where there are lots of people around, so you’re never by yourself,” she advised. Hattingh offers important safety tips for anyone braving the cold to exercise outdoors this winter: Always tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back.

Try to vary your route so that your routine does not become obvious to criminals.

If you are carrying valuables they should be concealed. It is not advisable to head off without a cellphone.

Carry your ID, medical information, and emergency contact information.

Stay alert by not talking on your phone. Leave the headphones at home so that you can hear anyone approaching you from behind.

Wear brightly coloured clothing during the day and reflective clothing at night.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times. If you notice someone suspicious on your route, take a detour to avoid them.

Don’t be distracted by strangers asking for help or directions. Even the most innocent of couples in a car could be armed robbers.

Be aware of being followed home. If you think you are being followed, call your private security company to report it and ask them to meet you at your gate.

Consider carrying a whistle, pepper spray, or a personal alarm for added security, especially if you're running in isolated areas.

Learn basic self-defence knowing a few basic self-defence moves can provide confidence and help protect you in an uncomfortable situation. While the allure of maintaining an exercise routine through winter is understandable, the priority must always be personal safety. Take appropriate precautions and remain vigilant, and continue to enjoy the benefits of exercise year-round, without compromising your well-being.