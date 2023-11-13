Are you a cautious foodie? Here’s how to eat out on a budget

For obvious reasons, many of us are trying to cut back on our spending, and when looking for ways to economise, forgoing trips to restaurants and bars is an obvious place to start. This does not mean dining out is off the table. The good news is that there are ways to enjoy eating out without breaking the bank. We explore some tips and strategies for eating out on a budget.

Before you leave the house, make sure to check restaurant menus online so that you are aware of the prices. Picture: Pexels/Andres Ayrton Check menus Before you leave the house, check restaurant menus online so that you are aware of the prices. It might be helpful to set a budget. When looking at the menu, choose items you know you can afford. This can help save you time and money when ordering. Go between Monday and Thursday

The first few days of the week are notoriously slow for restaurants and therefore, they usually offer specials to entice customers. Move your Saturday night hangout to the start of the week, and you can eat your favour meal at a better price than over the weekend. You will find R100 pizzas, cheap burger deals, all-you-can-eat wings, two-for-one specials and more. Choose the cheaper meal. Picture: Pexels Choose the cheaper meal

Just because you are going out to eat does not mean you have to order an expensive fillet or lobster. There are plenty of delicious and filling alternatives on most menus. Pasta dishes are generally less expensive than other dishes, and filling. Drink wisely When it is time to order, ask yourself if it is worth paying the restaurant premium to get a drink there. Sure, special occasions deserve a glass of wine but the average meal can stand on its own and drinks can wait until you get home.

Most often, you can buy a bottle of wine at a shop, for the cost of a glass at a restaurant. Street food can be a great way to try out new foods without having to spend a lot of money. Picture: Pexels/Kristina Paukshtite Try street food Street food can be a great way to try out new foods without having to spend a lot of money. Many cities have food trucks or stalls that offer delicious and inexpensive meals. Research the food vendor beforehand to ensure it is safe and clean.

Do not dine out when you are starving It is common knowledge that you should not go grocery shopping when hungry.The same holds true when eating out. You will tend to order bigger meals plus cocktails, appetisers and extra sides when you are hungry, especially if the restaurant is busy and you end up having to wait for seating or to order.