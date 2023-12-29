Big celebrity pregnancy announcements for 2023

Since Covid-19, we’ve seen nothing but baby boom years. Celebrities and influencers have been procreating, making sure we get those celebrity babies. In 2023, we’ve seen more celebrities grow their families by giving their children siblings, all thanks to one of the biggest global influencers, Rihanna, who made it fashionable to give birth back to back.

The businesswoman had her first child in 2022, and soon after he was born, she fell pregnant again and gave birth to a baby girl in 2023. And that’s the same MO many celebrities/influencers have followed lately. Ayanda Thabethe, K Naomi Phakathi and Tamia Mpisane

These three ladies have something in common. They all had their first children in 2022, and got pregnant again this year. Mpisane has since given birth to another baby girl named Messiah. In November, she took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s two months. “My Angel on earth… you are growing way too quickly. The peace you bring to our lives is unmatched. When I look into your eyes, I know that God exists. My water breaking early and being in labour for two days, I wouldn’t change a thing.

“I love you so much, my girl, you are everything I’ve ever prayed for and May God continue to protect your life. Here’s a mini love dump of our first month with baby SJ. She’s pretty big for a preterm baby,” wrote Mpisane. Tamia Mpisane. Picture: Instagram Thabethe, who was pregnant with her second child, also gave birth to another baby boy. Unlike with the first child, where she even posted a video of her birthing experience, she hasn’t posted much about the second baby except for the baby shower. Phakathi is pregnant with her second child and is carrying so well. She’s forever slaying the pregnancy looks, showing off her cute baby bump.

K Naomi Phakathi. Picture: Thapelo Mabotja Kwezi Ndlovu The actress known for her role as Nobuntu “Umkhokha: The Curse” is with child. In November this year, she went on holiday to Mauritius with her partner, where she revealed her baby bump in a Burberry bathing suit. She is now on maternity leave and will be taking a break from appearing on our TV screens.

Kwezi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian Barker The reality TV star broke the internet when she announced to her husband, Travis Barker, that she is with child. Barker was performing at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles when he saw a sign from a fan (later revealed to be Kardashian) reading “Travis I'm Pregnant”. When he saw his wife, he quickly jumped off the stage and reached out to Kardashian for a celebratory kiss.

She gave birth on November 1 and named her baby boy Rocky. Kardashian has three other children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her former partner Scott Disick. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney Kardashian Barker. Ashanti

I honestly thought Ashanti would forever be that rich, childless aunt who’s always on vacation. I commend her for living that life for as long as she could. This year, she got back together with her childhood sweetheart, Nelly, and is reported to be carrying his child. The pair started dating in 2003, broke up 10 years later and are now back together. This will be Ashanti’s first child, while Nelly already has two children, Chanelle and Cornell Haynes III, with his ex-partner, Channetta Valentine.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo The multi-award-winning actress announced her pregnancy by sharing pictures of her blue-themed baby shower. On her birthday, November 16, she shared images of her newborn son, expressing her gratitude to her supportive husband. “Thank you for always seeing me the way that God sees me. For showing me how I should see myself. Leading our family with love and compassion. Consistently holding my hand through everything. I love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lee Khuzwayo She is one of the most famous local social media influencers who broke the internet with her pregnancy rumours. She kept her pregnancy a secret until she gave birth, and only then did she share her pregnancy photos. Her internet crushes were crushed when they learnt that she was with child, and till today, she still cannot believe that she’s a mother.