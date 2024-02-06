Chef Bianca Gunther is passionate about the flair and quality of SA food

Outgoing, engaging, and passionate about her work chef Bianca Gunther is passionate about South African food. And since joining Home Suite Hotels in Sea Point in Cape Town as the head chef, she has elevated dining to a new level.

Gunther has transformed the hotel with her culinary prowess and has introduced an expanded menu that includes a full English breakfast buffet, lunch and dinner options, featuring South African classics. Born in Witbank, her passion for cooking sparked early. Gunther’s culinary journey took a significant leap in 2013 when she competed in a prestigious cooking competition, clinching third place among 90 contenders. This achievement led to a bursary at the Protea Hotels in-service traineeship programme, where she honed her skills under the tuition of renowned chefs.

Chef Bianca Gunther. Picture: Supplied Reflecting on her education, she said: “I studied at HTA School of Culinary Art in Joburg and qualified with an International City and Guild certificate. When I was 25, I became the head chef at The Royal Fischer and Anta Boga Hotel in Bloemfontein.” After getting married early last year, Gunther and her husband Deon Cloete travelled to Thailand for a few months to learn about Thai culture and Asian cuisine. “Upon our return to South Africa, we began a new chapter, starting with a blank page. My husband received an offer to move to Cape Town and work for Home Suite Hotels.

“Fortunately, the company needed a chef to start the breakfast serving at our property on Main Drive in Sea Point, thus initiating my journey with them,” she said. Guests at the hotel can indulge in local favourites like lamb bunny chow, steak gatsby, and delectable desserts such as malva pudding, berry cheesecake, and peppermint tart made by her. This boutique hotel’s exclusive culinary experience is not just for staying guests but extends to their beloved pets, showcasing Gunther’s versatile and inclusive approach to dining.