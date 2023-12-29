Claire Pettibone launches 2024 bridal collection

The wedding season is upon us, and as we close the year, Claire Pettibone launched her 2024 bridal collection. Titled “Moonlight Reverie”, the new Claire Pettibone collection draws inspiration from mystical realms of faeries, enchanted forests, intricate floral embroidery, glistening crystals, and whimsical details.

“I have always loved faeries. These ethereal creatures are beautiful and a bit naughty. Lovers of nature somehow exist both in this world and another realm, and sometimes, we are lucky to feel their presence. “As a child, I spent hours making fairy dresses from flowers and leaves and building tiny homes for them amidst the mossy forest. “I grew up, but the faeries have stayed with me, and sometimes the need to escape the realities of this often cruel world leads me back to them, and I have found a way, through dressing my brides and creating ethereal wedding gowns, to bring them into our world,” said the designer.

A Claire Pettibone bride. Picture: Supplied. “I'm not the only one with this fascination - many of our brides share ‘forest fairy vibes’ as a mood for their dream wedding. “And so, it was a joy to create this collection of floral embroideries, shimmering crystals, and unexpected whimsical details...and to revisit my childhood love affair with the Faeries.” Pettibone also shared her major win for 2023, opening a flagship store, “The Castle”, located in the heart of Hollywood.