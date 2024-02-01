Claude Mashego is ready to represent Mzansi at Miss World

Reigning Miss World South Africa Dr Claude Mmakgaka Mashego is working tirelessly as she prepares to represent Mzansi at the Miss World 2023 finale in India on March 9. Mashego will join a long list of more than 100 contestants from other countries who have their eyes glued on the crown. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska, from Poland, will crown her successor at the event.

In preparation for Miss World, the Bushbuckridge beauty continues to build a network of young leaders and community builders in South Africa through her non-profit company, the Young Leaders Network. Mashego said: “I started the initiative called the Young Leaders Network. It is an NPC I founded solely focusing on encouraging and inspiring quality, effective leadership amongst young people. There is a saying, ‘young people are the future’. “Our elders have fought the battles of apartheid, they have gotten us where we are right now and it is time to pass the baton down to young people. Where are we? Are we ready to take charge?

“Are we ready to step up and be the leaders that this country, this continent, and the globe desperately need, or are we folding our hands and hoping someone takes it on? With confidence and the hunger for change, Mashego believes that young people have the potential to become prominent leaders and should occupy leadership positions. “South Africa cannot afford to lose its young minds to despair or misguided paths. The country’s future hinges on positive outlook, drive, and determination of its youth.