Halala! South African restaurants win big at World Culinary Awards in Dubai

South Africa’s food scene has grown exponentially in recent years, with innovative chefs and restaurateurs bursting onto the scene with fresh new ideas. It helps, of course, that the raw ingredients the country produces are of such a high quality and that some of the world’s best wine regions are located conveniently in Mzansi.

South Africa stands out as a foodie destination because of the range of experiences on offer and how accessible they are to the masses. Visiting is something of a rite of passage for some people around the world. It is a fact that did not go unnoticed at this year’s World Culinary Awards ceremony, which was held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai earlier this week. The World Culinary Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through their annual awards programme. The awards are the sister event to the World Travel Awards, which was launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in travel and tourism.

At the World Culinary Awards, Mzansi itself won top honours, where it was deemed "Africa's Best Culinary Destination", while Cape Town took the title of "Africa's Best Culinary City Destination". Here are the 2023 restaurants that put South Africa on the map at the World Culinary Awards. Africa's Best Restaurant: Pier Restaurant, Cape Town

Situated away from the hustle and bustle of the Waterfront shopping district, this restaurant offers diners an opportunity to escape to the tranquillity of waterside dining – with the iconic views that have made this attraction so famous worldwide. The restaurant brings an intimate, multi-course fine-dining experience to one of the world’s most-loved destinations. Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant: Siba The Restaurant, Cape Town

Siba The Restaurant offers an iconic five-star dining experience and serves unique recipes that encompass world flavours with an African flair, passionately prepared by inspirational chefs. The restaurant paired with the magnificent views of the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain provided by the best address at The Table Bay Hotel gives patrons a unique culinary destination not to be missed. Africa’s Best Landmark Restaurant: Salsify, Cape Town

With sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and the majestic Lion's Head as a backdrop, Salsify is an award-winning fine-dining restaurant serving modern, seasonal dishes. Situated in the richly storied walls of a beautifully restored national monument, guests of Salsify can expect a simple but expertly crafted menu paired with a hand-picked wine selection. Africa's Best New Restaurant: TANG, Cape Town

TANG is a luxurious and sensory dining experience inspired by contemporary Japanese izakayas and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong. Their food is cooked in woks and on a robata grill to infuse smoky flavours. Africa’s Best Rooftop Restaurant: The 11th Floor, Johannesburg The 11th Floor is a premier destination for delectable breakfasts, wood-fired oven pizzas, char-grilled steaks, imported pasta, artisanal gelato, and more.