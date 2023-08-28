How to combat skincare issues during pregnancy

During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes. Some first-time moms find it difficult to adjust, while others are usually shocked because they do not expect the body changes happening to them. Many changes occur due to hormonal changes.

Environ Skin Care answers a few of the most frequently asked questions on healthy-looking skin and radiant glow during pregnancy. “Expectant mothers experience dramatic increases in hormones such as progesterone, which can have various influences on the skin. One of the most common skin changes during pregnancy is an increase in oil production, which might lead to breakouts and even acne if you’re predisposed to the skin condition. “Hormones may also trigger pigmentation changes, resulting in patches of skin discolouration, dark spots and melasma, as well as increased sensitivity of the skin,” explains Environ.

To help expecting mothers maintain healthy-looking skin and radiant glow, here are answers from Environ to a few of the most frequently asked questions on the topic: How do I reduce the appearance of oiliness and breakouts? Sebaceous glands work overtime during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. This may cause increased sebum production, resulting in congestion, bacterial growth, inflammation, breakouts and, in some cases, acne.

Ask your doctor to help you establish a skincare routine, as some products may not be good to use during pregnancy. Also, do not pick your pimples, as this can lead to scarring. And most importantly, do not feel bad about your acne, as it is likely to disappear after giving birth. How do I prevent or improve the appearance of stretch marks and scars during pregnancy?

Stretch marks are a common concern for many pregnant women. These marks appear when the skin stretches rapidly, causing collagen and elastin damage. Also, genes play a role in the appearance of stretch marks. Some people don’t have them, while others cannot avoid them. However, there is a way in which you can manage the appearance of stretch marks. Make sure the affected area stays moisturised with products enriched with ingredients such as vitamin A (shown to promote natural moisturising factors) as well as collagen and elastin synthesis, antioxidants, shea butter, jojoba seed oil and moisturising Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHA).

Is Vitamin A safe to use during pregnancy? Yes, it is. However, the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety Commission in EU concluded that vitamin A in cosmetics must be used at specified regulated concentrations to be considered safe. Environ adds that during pregnancy, the skin’s response to cosmetics may change due to the hormonal changes happening in the body.

At this point, the skin might be sensitive, that is why it is advised to lower the level of vitamin A in their skincare to avoid irritation as an expecting mom. How do I improve signs of sensitivity and redness during pregnancy? A pregnant person is at their most vulnerable state, not only emotionally but physically, too. That’s why you have to be mindful of the products you use on your skin.