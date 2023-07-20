How to train your baby to sleep for longer

Being a first-time mom is hard, especially if you don’t have an experienced elder to guide you. Both you and your baby are still new at this, so adjusting can be tricky. Sleep is not only harder for you as a parent, but for your child as well. That is why it’s essential to establish a sleep schedule that will work for both of you.

Sleep is important to infants as this is when they process new experiences and abilities they have learned, preparing them to wake up refreshed so they can learn more. If a baby doesn’t get adequate sleep at night, it can lead to a decrease in brain development, learning problems, emotional difficulties, weight loss and possible illness. However, that doesn’t mean you should let your baby oversleep during the day. Most midwives suggest you let your newborn sleep for two hours, wake them up for a feed and then they can go back to sleep.

Vital Baby shares practical training tips for your newborn and baby’s sleep stages. Newborn Sleep Cycles In general, infants require eight to nine hours of sleep during the daytime, and eight hours of sleep at night.

“Newborn babies have both active and quiet sleep. However, since they still have tiny tummies, they are known to sleep in short bursts of 20 to 50 minutes and wake every few hours to feed during the day and night, taking in around eight to 12 feeds over a 24-hour period. “Start to read your baby’s cues when it is time to settle them to sleep, such as rubbing their eyes and yawning, so you can establish a smooth routine for the whole family to learn and set in place,” says Vital Baby. Once you notice that your baby is getting drowsy and their eyes are droopy, dim the lights and cuddle them in your arms until they are asleep. When your baby falls into a deep sleep, they are quiet and do not move, and you can then place them on the bassinet or crib.

Four-Month Fatigue When the baby reaches four months, most mothers suffer from fatigue due to insufficient sleep, especially breastfeeding mothers. That’s why it is advisable to get a breast pump so that whoever is helping you with the baby can feed them while you sleep. But the good thing is most babies at four months are now used to a sleep routine.

They can differentiate between day and night, and sleep longer hours at night. To soothe your baby, you can get them a pacifier, which also helps them learn how to use their hands by putting it in their mouth. Cuddling and rocking your baby will help them fall asleep easily. Picture: Pexels. Six-Month A-Okay Lullaby

At six months, most babies sleep less during the day (at least about twice). This is because they spend most of their time playing and exploring, which is good for their development. At night they tend to sleep longer after a long day of playing, a win for the parents because you also get to sleep better. Sleep Training Tips To help your baby sleep longer, you can try the following tips:

Feed Feed them correctly during the day. It doesn’t matter if you are formula-feeding or breastfeeding. A well-fed baby is a happy baby. After feeding, keep your baby upright for 10 to 15 minutes or longer. Make sure that they burp after feeding. Newborn babies need a helping hand to burp.

You can help them by gently rubbing their upper back until the burp, but as they grow older, they learn to burp without any assistance. Swaddle Swaddle babies correctly at night, and tuck the covers securely under their arms so they cannot slip over their heads.

Do not cover your baby's head when they are asleep. Also, keep their crib free of soft toys and cushions that could smother them. For added warmth, layer lightweight blankets. Get them into a proper sleeping position Always lay your baby on their back to sleep to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.