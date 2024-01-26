Keen to become the next Brooklyn Mall face of fashion? This is what you need to do...

Are you keen to have your face splashed on billboards? Well, if you have the legs to strut your stuff on the runway, then this competition is for you. In association with South African Fashion Week, Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria is looking for a new face of fashion.

The Brooklyn Mall Face of Fashion has to be an ordinary South African citizen between the ages of 16 to 23. By “ordinary”, we mean they must not be signed with any modelling agency. Ladies must not be shorter than 1.74m and should be in their most natural state when applying (no heavy make-up or wigs). And most importantly, no jeans. Wear a shirt skirt or dress so the judges can see your legs. For gents, you must not be shorter than 1.83m. You must wear no make-up or earrings and bleached hair and, most importantly, dress neatly, no flip flops will be allowed, only closed shoes.

“It is a quality that can make a brand come alive or inspire a designer’s creative vision. It is an inner vitality that is much more compelling than physical good looks,” said South African Fashion Week (SAFW), director Lucilla Booyzen. She said they started the competition in 2019 to give potential supermodels a chance to showcase their talent. “Models are key when it comes to the marketing of fashion. Without the models, there will be no shows, fashion spreads, media coverage and none of the exceptional social media buzz generated about the new designer collections.”