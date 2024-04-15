Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa partners with luxury car brand

Luxury vehicle brand Mercedes Benz has long been associated with fashion. The brand used to host fashion shows in South Africa until the partnership with African Fashion International expired and was not renewed. This year, it is partnering with luxury fashion creative director Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa, who has been announced as a friend of the top end brand.

“Mercedes-Benz's support of the world of fashion is longstanding, the brand has been a prominent sponsor of global fashion weeks and a symbol of sophistication for style-conscious individuals and discerning brands alike. “And now, their decision to partner with Laduma Ngxokolo and MaXhosa Africa signifies the brand's commitment to an exciting, diverse narrative and a championing of cultural heritage,” read the statement from Merc. Ngxokolo was ecstatic about the partnership.