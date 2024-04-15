Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa partners with luxury car brand

Luxury vehicle brand Mercedes Benz has long been associated with fashion. The brand used to host fashion shows in South Africa until the partnership with African Fashion International expired and was not renewed.
This year, it is partnering with luxury fashion creative director Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa, who has been announced as a friend of the top end brand.
“Mercedes-Benz's support of the world of fashion is longstanding, the brand has been a prominent sponsor of global fashion weeks and a symbol of sophistication for style-conscious individuals and discerning brands alike.
“And now, their decision to partner with Laduma Ngxokolo and MaXhosa Africa signifies the brand's commitment to an exciting, diverse narrative and a championing of cultural heritage,” read the statement from Merc.
Ngxokolo was ecstatic about the partnership.
"Mercedes Benz is a brand with high standards and a brand I personally love. I have been driving the EQS for the past six months. It’s really an amazing car - truly the future of driving.
“This is a global brand. MaXhosa is in its global expansion, and it's through this sort of partnership we can continue to grow and learn. We are thrilled to be affiliated with such an established yet forward-looking international luxury brand.”
Speaking of global expansion, Maxhosa recently made its Paris Fashion Week debut and, late last year, Ngxokolo announced that he was opening a new store in New York.