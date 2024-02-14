Lady Zamar opens up about the challenges of having sensitive skin

Skincare is such a sensitive topic as many people suffer from skin problems. One of the most common skincare challenges is acne. Behind all that make-up is a non-perfect skin that has probably gone through multiple products. South African musician Lady Zamar is among those people who suffer from acne-prone skin.

In the previous years, the "Castles" hitmaker has opened up about suffering from severe acne. After getting help from dermatologists, she cleared her skin in 2020. However, the after-care can be daunting because she has sensitive skin. Taking to X, she revealed how frustrating having sensitive skin can be as it's likely to experience break-outs over and over again. "Having sensitive skin can be so challenging. You sometimes have the best skin, then someone doesn't clean their make-up brushes properly, or you eat something wrong, and boom, your whole face breaks out.

“Then it’s the slow recovery because you can’t rush it, you get scared to try new products, and you know you can’t slip up or confuse summer and winter skincare,” the singer said. She added: “Your day and night routines have to be impeccable, and you can’t miss or mess them up otherwise it tickets for your progress. “Just when you’ve figured it all out, your hormones can go crazy or something goes out of stock and you’re back at it trying to find the perfect products. Having good skin is an underrated blessing.”

The truth is, she is not the only one with such problems. Remember in 2021 when American actress Keke Palmer thought she had won her battle against acne, only for it to return? This is common when you have sensitive skin, as Zamar pointed out. The best way to tackle such skin problems is to be aware and avoid things that can cause break-outs.