LOOK: Davido replaces sand with diamonds in his new hourglass pendant

You can never separate musicians from a flashy lifestyle. You can go to all parts of the world, there will always be a musician with expensive jewellery. In America, many rappers such as Jay-Z and P Diddy are known for owning luxurious jewellery pieces.

In South Africa we all know Cassper Nyovest’s obsession with Rolex watches and heavy jewellery pieces. And in Nigeria, Davido recently got one of the most luxurious pendants ever. Designed by Local Kettle Brothers jewellery specialist team Cole, Emmanuel and Ethan, the masterpiece was carefully made with a handful of hand-selected diamonds. It boasts an hourglass enclosed with diamond dust instead of sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LKB (@localkettlebrothersuk) It is reported that the musician paid £500 000 (about R12 million) for the pendant. The 350-carat diamond pendant weighing 1.5kg is a tribute to Davido’s latest studio album, “Timeless”. A moving hourglass, enclosed with diamond dust. It features a 1-carat pear diamond above the pendant and four 0.5-carat pear diamonds in the centre. There is a 30-pointer border for “30 Billion Gang”, and a 30-pointer border around the hourglass, “30BG”, across the bespoke Cuban chain and a “30BG” baguette cut display.