LOOK: LaConco is serving all the hottest fashion looks in her stunning body

Media personality Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is serving body goals and everyone is here for it. The former “Real Housewives of Durban” star attended the Kwa-Zulu Natal State of the Province Address on February 28 and looked gorgeous.

She donned a green high waist maxi skirt, pairing it with a multicolour beaded cropped top by Zaviar Fashion House and black sunglasses, and rocked her short afro hair. Nonkanyiso Conco dressed by Zaviar Fashion House. Picture: Nombulelo Mhlongo. Her followers quickly flooded her comments section with compliments on how beautiful she looked. “You look so stunning, ntombazane! (girl) ,” said @_Teegan__.

Ever since her weight loss journey, LaConco’s confidence has tripled. You can tell even from the pictures that she does not only look good but feels great, too In the latter part of 2022, she opened up about going for liposuction after several years of attempting to lose weight. LaConco dressed by LSJ Designs. Picture: Meluleki Sibanda. “It's been three years since I tried to lose weight and stay healthy. I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo.

“This post is to appreciate the great team that has brought me closer to the body of my dreams. “The aim is not to be slim but well-shaped, beautiful skin, and healthy. Ngiyabonga kakhulu ngane zakwethu (thank you so much my people),” she said at the time. LaConco dressed by Bayanda Makhathini. Picture: Meluleki Sibanda. To stay in shape, she has been exercising regularly and eating well. What draws people to her is how she dresses for her body shape.