LOOK: Mzansi celebs who served the hottest bikini looks this festive season

The festive season in Africa is all about the sunshine, which means being outdoors to enjoy the summer weather. During this period, many people go on holiday, visit their families and are in the spirit of giving.

Celebrities also use the time to relax and recharge, after a long year of hard work. This holiday season, we also saw more people showing off their summer bodies. In previous years, summer bodies were largely considered to be only lean and slim.

But that narrative changed as flabby arms, bigger thighs, cellulite and stretch marks are now being celebrated and embraced as part of a beautiful summer body. It is a beautiful thing to see an increasing number of people being more comfortable showing their skin. Former UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng caused an internet frenzy when she shared images of herself at the beach, wearing a stunning Ndebele print swimsuit by eYami Lifestyle.

She looked gorgeous, and when people asked her secret, she said: “No alcohol, no junk food, at least two litres of water and truckloads of happiness irrespective of what happens every day.” Mood for 2024: pic.twitter.com/o5XdsI4vng — Kgethi Phakeng, PhD(Wits); Hon DSc (UBristol) (@FabAcademic) January 2, 2024 Most of her followers commended her for looking stunning at her age. “You look fantastic, I’m a decade and a bit away from your age and would be delighted if I looked half as good as you when I reach it. Where’s your swimming costume from? I need it,” commented @@xenofinna72614.

Of course, some men were misogynistic under Phakeng’s post, saying she’s old to be dressed like that, as if women over 50 are not allowed to wear swimsuits. Despite this, Phakeng rocked her swimwear. Here are more celebrities who showed off their bodies at the beach or pool. Penny Lebyane

Two days after her birthday, Lebyane posted a picture of herself in a red swimsuit. The bold shade complemented her skin tone and hugged her curves in all the right places. She says thank you for all the birthday messages on 25th Dec... it's really hard to celebrate a birthday on Christmas Day but ya she can handle anything hence she's still celebrating and accepting all birthday gifts throughout till next 25th Dec🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jVqcuRQKuh — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) December 27, 2023 Minnie Dlamini

The media personality shared a picture of herself wearing a blue bikini set and looked as ravishing as she was when she was 21-years-old. Talk about ageing like fine wine. Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram Linda Mtoba The girl is back with a bang and feels more confident in her skin. Most women struggle with self-esteem after giving birth due to the new changes in their bodies, but Mtoba was not one of them.

We are glad she finally regained her confidence because she looked amazing in that blue bikini. Linda Mtoba in a blue bikini.Picture: Instagram. Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni Former Miss South Africa (2015) is often on holiday with her husband, Musa Mthombeni.