LOOK: Mzansi is swooning over these dashing celebrities

South Africa is renowned for many things. From our sporting achievements to our music, world-famous and unique cuisines, incredible wildlife and weather, it is a beautiful country in many senses of the word.

This even extends to our physical beauty as South African women have had resounding success at pageants. This includes Zozibini Tunzi and Demi-Leigh Tebow who were crowned Miss Universe in 2019 and 2017 respectively, while Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss Supranational in 2022 and Rolene Strauss won Miss World back in 2014. Despite these many accolades, it's not just South Africa’s women who are attractive.

The nation is full of handsome, hunky and talented men, with many of them amassing a large number of fans. With this in mind, here are some of the most attractive South African celebrities: Thembinkosi Mthembu

The KwaZulu-Natal born actor is trending for all the right reasons. As one of the stars of the hugely successful Showmax series “Adulting”, the 29-year-old has scores of men and women following his every move. Apart from playing Bonga on the Showmax Original hit local series, he also received rave reviews for his portrayal of King Dingiswayo on Mzansi Magic’s “Shaka iLembe”. Mthembu also had hearts racing when he took up a lead role on Showmax’s “Outlaws” as well as playing the no-nonsense and conniving Mabutho Dimba on “The River”.

Apart from his impressive on-screen abilities, the actor is also a “Hunk of The Year” Feather Award winner. His smouldering demeanour and rugged good looks has seen him earning legions of fans. Mthembu also recently joked ahead of the “Adulting” season two premiere that he has had outrageous requests from fans on social media.

“There have been so many! Without being too detailed, I’ve had someone ask me to do to them the things I do in bed with other female characters,” he said at the time. And while the series is set to come to an end soon, fans are already waiting to see where they can catch a glimpse of the hunky star next. Cantona James’s fan base continues to grow. Picture: Instagram. Cantona James

The 25-year-old has become one of South Africa’s hottest new actors since his breakthrough role in Showmax’s “Spinners” as well as “Trompoppie”. Since then, the Joburg-born actor has seen his star rise exponentially, with many also drooling over his good looks. Part of James’s appeal is the “bad boy” vibe he gives off, a trait which is most attractive.

In “Spinners”, he plays the role of 17-year-old Ethan, who is forced to work as a driver for a local gang leader to take care of his younger brother. Not only was he hugely impressive in this role, but his portrayal of such a character has seen him being in hot demand. Meanwhile in “Trompoppie”, James is cast as a star athlete and the most popular guy at his prestigious school, who he finds himself framed for the murder of his girlfriend.

In this role, his character has to contend with anger management issues as he also struggles with the teen struggles of cancel culture after being trolled on social media. These are also issues that many can relate to and James took up the role with such class and ease. With these two roles under his acting belt, fans are eager to see what he will star in next.

Jesse Clegg is renowned for his unique sound. Picture: Instagram. Jesse Clegg The South African singer-songwriter and guitarist might be the son of the legendary artist Johnny Clegg, but the 35-year-old continues to forge a path of his own. With hits like “Called To Hear Your Voice”, “Speed of Light” and “Let It Burn”, Clegg is a platinum-selling success in South Africa.

But as he serenades fans with his soulful voice, his smouldering good looks also adds to his charms as his following continues to grow. His captivating smile also goes a long way in making the hearts of both the ladies and gents skip a beat.

Lunga Shabalala The KwaZulu-Natal born actor has recently been thrust onto the global stage as the star of Netflix’s Valentine’s Day movie “A Soweto Love Story.” But South African fans have been in awe of his outstanding acting abilities and hunky persona for decades.

He initially rose to stardom as the face of Calvin Klein in South Africa and in 2011, Cosmopolitan magazine included him in their list of some of the hottest South African entertainers. Lunga Shabalala has a long-standing career and scores of fans. Picture: Instagram. After also setting local screens alight as a presenter on the SABC1 entertainment and variety TV show, “Selimathunzi”, Shabalala has been one of the country’s most eye-catching talents. And that dashing smile and striking jawline doesn't hurt his appeal either.

J’Something For many, the Mi Casa lead singer can be considered as the perfect package. Not only does he have an angelic voice and hot dance moves, but he can also cook up a storm.

Mi Casa frontman J’Something. Picture: Instagram. The musician - whose real name is Joao da Fonseca - even opened up his own Pretoria-based restaurant called Artistry in 2011. He also has a romantic side, if his social media posts with his wife Cordelia Godi, are anything to go by. The musician is often seen serenading her, cooking her delicious meals and planning romantic dates.