LOOK: SA’s best pizza restaurants – as voted by the public

Pizza is one of the most universally loved dishes. From Neapolitan to Greek pizza, there are multiple options available. But the question arises: Where does one find the best pizza?

Well, if you are a true pizza lover, you will be glad to know that South Africa’s best pizza restaurants have been identified all thanks to local pizza lovers who voted in The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge, which aims to identify South Africa’s favourite pizzeria, as voted by the consumer. At this year’s challenge, Johannesburg restaurants Gino’s and Osteria Rossa claimed the top two positions, with Gino’s of Stellenbosch taking the third spot and Ferdinando’s Pizza in Cape Town coming in fourth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino's Robertsham (@ginospizzajhb) Here are the top 10 restaurants in this year’s Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge.

Gino’s (Robertsham, Johannesburg)

Osteria Rossa (Bedfordview, Johannesburg)

Gino’s (Stellenbosch)

Ferdinando’s Pizza (Observatory, Cape Town)

Mooiuitsig Kombuis (Groot Brakrivier)

Piccola Rossa (Edenvale, Johannesburg)

Corlie’s Italian (Somerset West)

Julia’s Eatalian (Potchefstroom)

Lucios Pizzeria (Northcliff, Johannesburg)

Enzo Pizzeria Trattoria (Scottburgh) Taking the number one spot, the owner of Gino’s, Gino Mazza, said he was delighted with the victory. Mazza said it was a tremendous validation of what they do, which is to provide delicious Italian food made with passion and which is good value for money. “What makes the win even sweeter is that the competition is voted for by the public, so it proves that we are doing the right thing for our customers,” he said. For their win, Gino’s received a winner’s pizza paddle, Porcupine Ridge wine for a year and R25 000 worth of marketing materials, while the nine runners-up were given a bespoke top 10 pizza paddle, six cases of Porcupine Ridge wine and marketing materials.

Sales and marketing manager for Porcupine Ridge Wines, Lynton Kaiser, said: “We are delighted that both the South African pizza-loving public and pizza-serving establishments continue to embrace the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge. “Everyone has their favourite pizza spot and this competition gives patrons the chance to make their support known. “Congratulations to all the pizzerias who made it into the top 10 and a huge thank you to all this year’s participants for signing up for the challenge and for making and serving such delicious pizzas.