LOOK: The best dressed Hollywood stars on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

This weekend saw some of Hollywood’s biggest stars step out in their red-carpet best for the 2024 Oscars. Apart from the accolades handed out on stage at the renowned Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, movies’ biggest night also saw a range of notable fashion moments.

From classic evening glamour, striking silhouettes, colourful displays and dapper ensembles, these fashion spectacles were a fitting way to conclude an eventful awards season. Here are some of the best dressed stars at the 96th Academy Awards: Lupita Nyong'o in Armani Privé

The Kenyan-Mexican actress looked like a dream as she glided across the Oscars’ red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé powder blue gown. The silk-embroidered dress featured a plunging V neckline, pale blue feathers at the waist and hem as well as crystal bead embellishments. Nyong'o, who won an Oscar in 2014 for her performance in “12 Years a Slave”, paired the frock with dainty diamond jewellery and kept her make-up simple, with just a berry lip and shimmery eye shadow.

America Ferrera in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Instagram. America Ferrera in Versace The renowned actress brought Barbiecore to the 2024 Oscars red carpet as she donned a custom Atelier Versace gown to the prestigious awards ceremony. Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the “Barbie” movie, not only kept the film’s pink theme going on the Academy Awards’ red carpet, but she also chose to wear a metallic dress, a trend which is currently in vogue in the fashion world.

The Hollywood star kept her hair, make-up and jewellery simple, allowing the dress to be the true star of the show. Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton dress at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Instagram. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton The “Poor Things” actress was one of this year’s biggest winners, both on and off the Oscars stage.

Not only did she walk away with the Best Actress award, she was also one of the best dressed stars at the glittering ceremony. Stone dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton white peplum tiered gown, which brought a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. The brocaded and corseted floor-length dress, as well as her hair, accessories and make-up, were simple, elegant and an overall powerful fashion statement on one of the biggest entertainment stages.

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Instagram. Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton The Oscar-nominated actor raised the bar for men’s red carpet fashion at the 96th Academy Awards. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton suit, the “Rustin” star brought a touch of cowboy core, coupled with some bling, to the ceremony.

His black, double-breasted suit was complete with intricate buttons and trousers that flared over a pair of steel-toe cowboy boots. The 54-year-old added an extra touch of glamour by pairing his look with a dazzling brooch bow tie, David Yurman jewellery and an Omega watch. Zendaya wearing a fitted Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Instagram. Zendaya in Armani Privé

The “Dune” star proved once again why she is the queen of the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. She wore a fitted Giorgio Armani Privé gown and stylishly paired it with decadent Bulgari jewellery. The antique silk gown featured a single-roped strap strung over a glittery and embellished black corset as well as a retro embroidered palm-tree pattern.