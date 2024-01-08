Male self-care grooming trends that are expected to boom next year

In the past three years, we’ve seen more men invest in self-care. Many moved from using a shower gel as an all-in-one to finding specific products to use on their skin. The year 2023 saw men invest in self-care, doing skincare routines, grooming their hair and getting their nails done.

Next year, we are anticipating a rise in male grooming skincare trends. “In recent years, the landscape of male grooming has undergone a significant transformation, breaking away from traditional norms to embrace a new era of self-care. Men are increasingly recognising the importance of grooming routines that go beyond the basics,” says Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere For Men. Ndlovu explores the top upcoming male grooming trends that are expected to boom next year:

Skinimalism: Less is more. In 2023, we saw this trend rise among women and it’s expected to peak when men follow suit because at the end of the day, quality matters over quantity. Minimalistic skincare, featuring essential products like cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreens, are gaining popularity. Brands are responding with streamlined product offerings that cater to the no-fuss approach many men prefer. Wellness-infused grooming: Skincare wellness is not about looking good, but feeling good. That is why so-called super foods like ginseng form part of a healthy skincare routine. Ginseng has become an attractive ingredient across the grooming and health industries and may help stimulate physical and mental activity in people who feel weak and tired.