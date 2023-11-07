Movember: Why men should prioritise skincare as part of their physical well-being

November is not just an ordinary month, it is a time to highlight the importance of men’s health under a campaign known as “Movember”. Movember, a portmanteau of "moustache" and "November," started as a simple campaign in 2003 when a group of friends in Melbourne, Australia, decided to grow moustaches to spark conversation about men's health.

It has since gained global momentum, with people across the world advocating for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention. Movember is not just about growing a moustache but prioritising men's physical and mental health. In recent years, we have seen more men take pride in self-care, something admirable and not a sign of weakness, nor does it bruise your masculinity as a man.

Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural, says she was proud of the men who prioritise skincare as part of their physical well-being. “Clean, superfood skincare has emerged as a powerful ally in men's self-care routines. It goes beyond vanity and aesthetics; it's about nourishing the skin, which is the body's largest organ and a gateway to overall health,” says Sherwin. She highlighted the importance of skincare for men.

Skin as a nutrient absorber The skin acts as a sponge, readily absorbing what we apply to it. Clean, superfood skincare products are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins that can benefit not only the skin but also the entire body. Ingredients like Vitamin C, A & E, hyaluronic acid, baobab extract, macula oil and antioxidants contribute to overall health and vitality when absorbed through the skin.

Preventing skin cancer Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers among men. Besides having zero toxins, clean skincare products often contain SPF protection and all the other nutritional goodies, guarding against harmful UV rays that can lead to skin cancer. By incorporating these products into daily routines, men can proactively protect themselves from this health risk.

Reducing toxic xxposures Conventional skincare products often contain harmful chemicals and toxins that may affect hormones and overall health. Clean, superfood skincare avoids these chemicals, promoting a safer and healthier lifestyle. Enhancing mental well-being