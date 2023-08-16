Need caffeine to stay awake? Here are your best coffee substitutes

Sipping on a hot cup of coffee is the best way to kick-start a morning and most of us swear by coffee for that instant boost of energy. From that perfectly brewed black coffee to a delightful cappuccino, coffee is our go-to fix to stay awake, whether you are working late at night or trying to beat that morning dizziness.

However, we are also familiar with the effects of consuming excessive caffeine. While it helps us to stay awake, it also leads to issues such as discomfort and bloating. If you are one of those people looking for ways to cut down on caffeine, there are other great and healthy options to go for. Speaking to health expert Vanessa Ascencao, below are the options she suggests.

Green tea offers high levels of antioxidants. Picture: Pexels Maria Tyutina Green tea Green tea offers high levels of antioxidants, a caffeine boost without a crash, and has many great health benefits, such as boosting the metabolism, improved concentration, and improved skin. Try a good quality food supplement such as green tea extract, Origine 8.

Decaf coffee According to “Composed Nutrition”, decaf coffee (or decaffeinated coffee) has about 5–10mg per cup, which is significantly lower than the average 100mg in a cup of regular coffee. This is a great option if you are looking to lower your caffeine amount but still want that coffee taste you are used to, making it a great almost caffeine-free coffee alternative.