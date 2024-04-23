Popular Durban steakhouse, Legends Diner, closes its doors

Well-known Durban restaurant, Legends Diner, has closed doors, much to the dismay of many avid supporters. Located at Peter Mokaba Ridge, the restaurant had long been a landmark in the area.

News of the restaurant’s closure caused a stir on social media after a notification from the diner’s team. It read: “Dear valued customers and friends. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Legends Diner, effective 22/04/24. We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported us over the years. “Your loyalty and appreciation have meant the world to us. We are proud to have been a part of this community and to have had the opportunity to serve you.

“We are grateful for the memories we've made together, from special; occasions to everyday gatherings. We hope that the memories and experiences you’ve had at Legends Diner will remain with you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Diner (@legendsdiner) The restaurant was famous for its legendary steaks served with a choice of their own in-house legendary basting or optional masala basting. Many patrons claimed that they were the best steak they had ever eaten. With a diverse menu, the diner also had a wide variety of meals to choose from including pasta, chicken, seafood, burgers and breakfast items.

Their drinks menu was said to be one of the largest offering in Durban, with over 100 varieties from mocktails to lattes and unique gourmet milkshakes. Also, closing its doors this month is Cape Town’s The Melting Pot. Permanently closing on April 28, the idea of opening the restaurant was conceived by John Van Zyl when he and his partner Sage returned home from extensive travels abroad. The restaurant was born as a tiny 12-seater pop-up in 2019 in the centre of the bustling Mother City, and evolved into a laid-back country experience at Oak Valley Estate in Elgin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Melting Pot (@themeltingpot_cpt) “It is with heavy hearts that we must bid farewell to The Melting Pot restaurant at Oak Valley Estate. “After many years of serving you our signature menus and creating unforgettable memories around our tables, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently, effective 28th April 2024. “While we are saddened to say goodbye to this chapter, we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who have dined with us, celebrated special occasions, and made The Melting Pot a part of your lives.

“Your loyalty and enthusiasm for our cuisine have been the driving force behind our success,” said Van Zyl. “As we prepare to close our doors, we invite you to join us for one last ‘One of Everything’ and to reminisce about all the good times shared around the pool. “Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks for your support and friendship over the years. It has been an honour to serve you, and we will cherish the memories of our time together at The Melting Pot.