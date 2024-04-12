RECIPE: Yummy plummy bread and butter pudding to spice up your autumn

Autumn is here and that means it is time to make the most of the season and showcase the goodness of fruits in comforting autumnal dishes. The particular beauty of the changing leaves and gorgeous weather makes autumn a favourite for many, myself included.

But, besides the picturesque nature, autumn also brings many comforting foods. Food can be a major source of comfort, warmth, and nourishment throughout the colder months. Autumn foods do not just bring a variety of colours to the table, they also have many medicinal and health benefits. As the nights get longer and the days cooler, it is essential to make sure that you and your family get the right vitamins and nutrients to stay healthy.

Plums are a nutritious powerhouse. They are packed with vital nutrients and antioxidants and have a lower GI and less sugar than many other fruits. Always look for firm, brightly coloured fruit but make sure you allow them to ripen to develop their full sweetness before you tuck in. Eating fruit and vegetables when they are in season is a great idea for many reasons.

Firstly, produce is cheapest when it is at its most abundant. If you are working on a tight budget, eating seasonally can dramatically reduce your grocery bill. Secondly, fruits and vegetables contain the greatest number of nutrients when they are allowed to ripen naturally. South African plums are in season from November to April. Grown mainly in the Western Cape, this area is one of the richest fruit-growing regions in South Africa. South African plums are produced using ethical and environmentally friendly techniques.

If you are a fan of fresh produce, head to your farmers’ market before the season is over and make this delicious yummy plummy bread and butter pudding by chef Jenny Morris. Yummy plummy bread and butter pudding. Picture: Supplied Yummy plummy bread and butter pudding Serves: 4

Ingredients 10 slices stale white bread, crusts removed and buttered on both sides 2 heaped tbs strawberry jam

Zest and juice of one lemon 6 large plums, stoned and chopped into small pieces 350ml milk

125ml cream 2 large eggs ½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbs caster sugar Extra castor sugar for sprinkling Flaked almonds (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Cut the buttered bread into triangles.

Place the jam, lemon zest, and juice along with the plums into a saucepan. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat. Arrange half the bread in a baking dish, spoon over the plum mixture, and cover with the remaining bread. Whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, cinnamon, and castor sugar. Pour it over the bread and let the pudding stand for 30 minutes before baking.