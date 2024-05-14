Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova is coming to SA to aid kids with severe burns

Pyszkova and several continental queens will visit the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital to raise awareness about the causes, prevention and treatment of burn injuries and the importance of first aid and proper wound care.

Krystyna Pyszkova, recently crowned Miss World 2023, at an event held in India, is coming to South Africa.

They will check up on children who have burn wounds and require specialised laser treatments for their burns.

As guests of Miss World South Africa, Smile Foundation and Afrika Tikkun, Pyszkova, from the Czech Republic, and the continental queens, will also spend time at Phuthaditjhaba Centre in Alexandra to support the enhancement of education standards through youth development.

Julia Morley CBE, president of the Miss World Organisation, said: “The humanitarian work we have done in communities around the world is our truest pride, and we are always honoured to serve.