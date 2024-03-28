Restaurant Week South Africa 2024: here’s where to eat out on a budget

With the Easter holidays in full swing and Restaurant Week South Africa upon us, what better way to celebrate than over some delicious food from some of the country’s top restaurants, without breaking the bank?
Running from March 29 until May 5, 2024, Restaurant Week South Africa brings foodies and diners a chance to eat at the best restaurants across SA for less.
Restaurant Week is a worldwide culinary concept that enables you to explore the best restaurants at a great price.
It was established in 1992 by Tim Zagat, the co-founder of the Zagat Survey, an online platform that gathers restaurant ratings and reviews by diners.
It was created as a marketing strategy for eateries and an opportunity for the public to dine at discounted prices, allowing them to sample numerous dishes, including the more expensive meals they might not usually be able to afford.
Restaurant Week is organised twice a year, in autumn and spring. The first edition was in Amsterdam in 2001.
After that, Restaurant Week was organised bi-annually in Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy and Singapore, among others. Since its inception in SA in 2012, it has awoken the South African foodie’s inner-epicure.
During this time only, the country’s best will serve anything from three to eight courses, lunch and dinner at affordable rates charged per person.
The only catch is you need to book ASAP as there are limited seats available at each restaurant.
Some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA this autumn:
Johannesburg and Pretoria
- Marble
- Tempo Luxury Restaurant
- Priva Restaurant
- The 11th Floor
- Proud Mary
- The Pot Luck Club
- Prosopa
- The Short Market Club
- Besos
- MamaSamba
- Lesi Performing Waiter Restaurant
- Bowl’d
- Gauch
Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek
- Azure Restaurant
- Scala Pasta
- Ramen Head
- Chefs Warehouse at Maison
- Nikkei
- Silk Asian Fusion
- Grand Pavilion
- Eleven Restaurant
- The Red Room
- Pier Restaurant
- Salon
- Cavalli Restaurant
- Pink Valley
- Manor Kitchen at Lanzerac
Durban
- The Chef’s Table
- AuthentiQ
- The Baron
- Kayla-Ann’s
The real-time booking system is open on www.restaurantweek.co.za, where you can peruse the participating restaurants’ reduced set menu prices and select where you would like to dine.
You cannot book by liaising with the restaurant directly as only bookings made through the Restaurant Week booking system are valid.
Once you have made a booking through the website, you will receive a confirmation of your booking as an email, which you will need to bring with you to the selected restaurant.