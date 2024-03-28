Restaurant Week South Africa 2024: here’s where to eat out on a budget

With the Easter holidays in full swing and Restaurant Week South Africa upon us, what better way to celebrate than over some delicious food from some of the country’s top restaurants, without breaking the bank? Running from March 29 until May 5, 2024, Restaurant Week South Africa brings foodies and diners a chance to eat at the best restaurants across SA for less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Week South Africa (@restaurantweeksa) Restaurant Week is a worldwide culinary concept that enables you to explore the best restaurants at a great price. It was established in 1992 by Tim Zagat, the co-founder of the Zagat Survey, an online platform that gathers restaurant ratings and reviews by diners. It was created as a marketing strategy for eateries and an opportunity for the public to dine at discounted prices, allowing them to sample numerous dishes, including the more expensive meals they might not usually be able to afford.

Restaurant Week is organised twice a year, in autumn and spring. The first edition was in Amsterdam in 2001. After that, Restaurant Week was organised bi-annually in Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy and Singapore, among others. Since its inception in SA in 2012, it has awoken the South African foodie’s inner-epicure. During this time only, the country’s best will serve anything from three to eight courses, lunch and dinner at affordable rates charged per person.

The only catch is you need to book ASAP as there are limited seats available at each restaurant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Week South Africa (@restaurantweeksa) Some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA this autumn: Johannesburg and Pretoria

Marble

Tempo Luxury Restaurant

Priva Restaurant

The 11th Floor

Proud Mary

The Pot Luck Club

Prosopa

The Short Market Club

Besos

MamaSamba

Lesi Performing Waiter Restaurant

Bowl’d

Gauch Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Franschhoek Azure Restaurant

Scala Pasta

Ramen Head

Chefs Warehouse at Maison

Nikkei

Silk Asian Fusion

Grand Pavilion

Eleven Restaurant

The Red Room

Pier Restaurant

Salon

Cavalli Restaurant

Pink Valley

Manor Kitchen at Lanzerac Durban The Chef’s Table

AuthentiQ

The Baron

Kayla-Ann’s The real-time booking system is open on www.restaurantweek.co.za, where you can peruse the participating restaurants’ reduced set menu prices and select where you would like to dine.