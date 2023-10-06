Independent Online
Friday, October 6, 2023

South African tailored suits brand showcased at Paris Fashion Week

One of the Decorum Stylists looks that were showcased at Paris Fashion Week.

Published 1h ago

Paris was a playground for South African creatives as Thuso Mbedu and Bonang Matheba strutted the stuff on the runway at Paris Fashion Week last weekend.

Meanwhile, Decorum Stylists participated in the Studio Show at the prestigious event.

Founded by Mphahlela and Rethabile Mokgatle, Decorum Stylists is a luxury tailoring brand from South Africa that styles people in bespoke suits.

The Mokgatles flew the South African flag high at their international debut when they exhibited their inaugural collection, Afrika Borwa ya Rona, at the Paris Fashion Week Studio Show.

“Decorum Stylists is more than just a brand; it is a statement of refined elegance,” said Mphahlela.

“We believe that everyone deserves to experience the luxury and confidence that comes with tailored apparel, regardless of gender.

“Our goal is to provide a bespoke experience for our clients, where their individuality is celebrated and their unique style is given the utmost attention.”

A Decorum Stylists look.

The chartered accountant and fashion influencer teamed up with his attorney wife to build a brand that can compete internationally.

Some of the pieces they showcased included Zulu regalia with a modern twist.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has enjoyed this journey with the Decorum team. We are absolutely honoured to reveal Afrika Borwa ya Rona to the world. A proudly South African brand exhibiting the richness of Mzansi,” wrote the couple on Instagram.

Decorum Stylists is loved by football legend Phumudzo Manenzhe, whose suits have customised detailing and name tags.

