Soweto shines with four contestants in the race for Miss South Africa 2024

The race to see who will be crowned Miss South Africa 2024 has begun and, out of the 30 ladies vying for the crown, four of them are from Soweto, Johannesburg. The Sowetan girls hoping to be Natasha Joubert’s successor are Nompumelelo Maduna, Chidimma Adetshina, Ontshiametse Tlhopane and Taahira Katz.

Nompumelelo Maduna Hailing from Rockville, Maduna is no stranger to Miss South Africa as she participated in 2019 and made it to the top three. The 28-year-old, pursuing a Master's in research from the University of Johannesburg, said she entered again this year because Miss SA aligns with her values of empowering women to access equal opportunities.

“That is why I decided to enter again as it is my mandate to apply continuous efforts in advancing women in my country, and this platform will amplify this responsibility. “I believe I deserve this title as my experiences have shaped me into a resilient, empathetic individual dedicated to making a difference by being a beacon of hope and a change agent. I am ready to step into this role,” she said. Nompumelelo Maduna. Picture: Supplied Chidimma Adetshina

Representing Pimvile is 23-year-old Adetshina, a model and netball player currently studying for a Bachelor of Law at Varsity College. Adetshina is an advocate for change in violence against women and children and gender-based violence. “I deserve to be Miss South Africa 2024 because I have a strong passion for making a positive impact. I believe that with my authenticity and leadership, along with my other great attributes, I am ready to be the next Miss South Africa,” she said.

Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Supplied Ontshiametse Tlhopane Tlhopane, from Protea Glen, is curious about why people commit crimes. She is also the founder of #SafeHere, an organisation she plans to use to impact the lives of children. “I entered to amplify the different causes that I participate in, including advocating for children’s rights through my organisation #SafeHere. I think I deserve to win because I have worked hard to prepare for this moment, and I would like to be an ambassador for South Africa.

“This role falls right in line with my need to create and show leadership that is aimed at building communities and the youth of South Africa,” she said. Ontshiametse Tlhopane. Picture: Supplied Taahira Katz Katz is an international model from Nancefield. To give back to the community, she works with organisations like Love One Feed One, which aims to improve circumstances around education at schools in Eldorado Park.