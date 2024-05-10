Table manners for the perfect dining experience

Regarding dining etiquette, there are a few basic principles everyone should know and practice. Knowing the do’s and don’ts of dining is essential for any social situation. Whether you are dining at home or in a restaurant, having a good understanding of the basics of dining etiquette will ensure that you create a positive and pleasant experience for yourself and others.

Here are top tips for the dining table that everyone should keep in mind. Knowing the do’s and don’ts of dining can make all the difference in a social situation. Picture: Pexels/Mat Brown Chew with your mouth closed Chewing with your mouth open is considered impolite by many people. Closing your mouth while chewing is one of the most basic table etiquette rules.

Put away your cellphone Once GPS has safely (and promptly) delivered you to your destination, it is time to put your cellphone away. When you are constantly checking your phone at the table, it sends the message that what you are doing is more important than the person sitting across from you. Of course, there are exceptions. If you are on call for work or need to be available in case of an emergency it’s acceptable, but if you only have your phone to glance at the time or check the occasional text or email, then it is better left off and put away.

When serving food, pass dishes to the right, keeping them close to the person you are passing to. Picture: Pexels Pass food in the right direction When serving food, pass dishes to the right, keeping them close to the person you are passing to. This traditional practice ensures smooth and orderly meal service. While enjoying a meal, it is customary to maintain personal space and not reach across others to access dishes. Requesting items to be passed politely and ensuring everyone has sufficient room adds to the overall comfort of the dining experience.

Cut your food as you go Tempting though it may be to get the slicing and dicing out of the way, cut your meal one bite at a time instead. Be mindful of the beverages

If you are the first person being served wine, which is usually poured into fine glassware, it does not mean you should start drinking. It is always polite to wait until all the glasses have been filled. And if there is a host, consider holding off until the host raises his/her glass for a toast or takes an initial sip. When you pick up the glass, hold it by the stem. Stand and raise a glass to initiate a toast