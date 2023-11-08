The designers you can expect at AFI Joburg Fashion Week

We’re moving towards the end of the fashion week season in South Africa and it will end with African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week. Taking place at the Forum Campus in Bryanston from November 8 -12, AFI Joburg Fashion Week will feature pan-African designers who will be showcasing their latest collections.

The designers who are participating this season are: Alia Bare of Alia Bare (Niger), Tumi Nakedi of Tumi Captivating (South Africa), Seneo Mojo of Kaylaamiel Creations (Botswana), Bongiwe Walaza of Bongiwe Walaza (South Africa), Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Malondie (South Africa), Bathini Kowane of Bathini Designs (South Africa), Papa Kaluw of Urban Zulu (DRC) and Tumie Mohoasa of Nguo (Botswana). There is also Kwenzi Nkomo of Indoni Fashion House (South Africa), Siphosihle Masango of MASANGO (South Africa), Thabiso Thokane of Woke Studios (South Africa), Keamogetswe Phiri of House of Stevolution (South Africa), Sello Medupe of SCALO by Sello Medupe (South Africa), Tshepo Rakale of Gvllvnt (South Africa), AFI Fastrack 2023 and the return of AFI’s in-house private label, AFI Privé. Bongiwe Walaza. Picture: Simon Deiner. Besides fashion, AFI Joburg Fashion Week will also give guests a musical experience as the organisers have a star-studded line-up of artists who will be performing live.

From R&B sensation Lloyiso to the prince of amapiano, Young Stunna, Mafikizolo and Grammy-winning musician Zakes Bantwini, fashion lovers will experience unforgettable performances that will elevate this event to new heights. “We are pleased to once again present Joburg Fashion Week, a platform for celebrating and promoting Africa’s most talented designers. The diverse line-up of designers is a testament to the continent’s creativity, innovation, and rich cultural heritage.