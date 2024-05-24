This mushroom baguette pizza recipe is the perfect weekend treat

Pizza is always a good idea until you have been waiting on delivery for over an hour and your meal turns up cold and soggy instead of crisped to perfection. That is when this home-made pizza recipe by the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association comes in handy.

There will be no more need to overpay for sub-par slices when you can create your own mouth-watering delicacy at home. Pizza is arguably one of the most loved foods in the world, but mastering the art of the perfect pizza is something that has been argued for centuries. Making your own pizza can either be a leisurely process where you make everything from scratch or cut a few corners in a hurry.

For instance bread dough base and tomato sauce, or you can fast-track the process by buying ready-made bread dough from your supermarket and using a bottle of ready-made tomato pasta sauce. Since making your own pizza is not an easy thing to do, here is a recipe that you can try to get you started. Mushroom baguette pizza. Picture: Supplied Mushroom baguette pizza

Serves 4-6 Ingredients 4 large portabello mushrooms or 400g large brown mushrooms

Salt and pepper, to taste 2 baguettes Olive oil

1 x 375ml tomato-based pasta sauce of choice (tomato and basil work well or use arrabbiata for a chilli kick) 250g mozzarella cheese, grated 100g baby portabellini mushrooms, sliced

200g mixed olives, sliced 1-2 tbsp capers 1 tsp dried Italian herbs

Chilli, for serving Method Preheat the oven to 200˚C, fan on.

Place the oven rack towards the top third of the oven. Place the portabello mushrooms on a baking tray. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Dry roast for 7 minutes until just tender but not fully cooked through.

Allow the skin to rest side up and release its liquid. Slice. Halve each baguette lengthways. Place on a baking tray and brush with a little olive oil.

Bake in the oven for 5 minutes to crisp up. Place pasta sauce in a small saucepan and reduce until slightly thickened and has a good spreadable consistency. Spread a few tablespoons of pasta sauce onto each baguette half.

Top each half with cheese, sliced portabellos, raw baby portabellinis, olives, and capers. Finish with a sprinkle of Italian herbs, salt and pepper. Return to the oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown.