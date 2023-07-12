The South African Weather Service has issued a warning alerting residents to expect cold conditions in most parts of the country over the next few days, with snow in high-lying areas This is due to the passage of an intense cold front which is expected to affect the eastern parts of the country.

When the weather is cold outside, you could hibernate and survive on takeaways for the next few days or you could master an easy cold-weather recipe that will defrost your heart and stomach. Think hearty soups, casseroles, bakes and beyond. To get you started, here is a roasted Thai green sweet potato soup recipe that will warm you up during the cold front. Roasted Thai green sweet potato soup. Picture: Supplied Roasted Thai green sweet potato soup

Ingredients 250g sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed 50g sweet potato, thinly sliced

Olive oil Thai green curry paste 4 cloves of garlic

2 red onions 7cm piece of fresh ginger 2 lemongrass stalks

2 bird’s eye chillies 2 tsp ground cumin 20g fresh coriander

10g fresh basil 2 tbs fish sauce Juice of 1 lime

1 tbs olive oil 1 tsp sesame oil 500ml vegetable stock

1 tin coconut cream Salt and pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the sweet potatoes on a tray and drizzle with the olive oil. Roast for an hour or until soft. Remove from the oven, place in a blender, and purée or mash. Combine all the paste ingredients in a blender and purée until incorporated and smooth.

Add small amounts of water if the mixture is too thick. Once combined, place in a pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the stock, coconut cream, and puréed potatoes, and mix well. Season to taste. To make the sweet potato crisps, toss the thin slices in olive oil and season with salt. Bake at 150ºC for 20 to 25 minutes until golden and crispy. Top soup with fresh herbs and serve with chips.