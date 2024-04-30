Tips on how to find the correct shoes

SHOES are an important part of our daily lives – not only are they fashion staples but they also contribute to the health of our feet. Wearing an incorrect shoe can be a nightmare for your feet, that’s why you have to be sure about the shoes you want to buy.

Gabriel Miller, an expert at Gatsby Shoes, provides an in-depth look at the link between footwear and health. He gives insights on selecting the right shoes. Understanding your foot type and shoe fits

Before you begin shoe shopping, you must understand your foot type. “Everyone’s feet are unique, and knowing whether you have flat feet, high arches, or neutral arches is crucial for selecting appropriate footwear. “For those with flat feet, shoes with enhanced arch support and firm mid-soles are beneficial, whereas individuals with high arches may require shoes with more cushioning to help absorb shock,” Miller says.

Optimal shoe styles for good posture Certain shoes are meant to promote good posture and, in that case, Miller suggests modest shoes like kitten heels instead of high heels. “Excessively high heels can tilt your foot forward and disrupt the spine’s natural alignment. Instead, a heel height of one to two inches (2.54cm to 5.08cm) can help maintain a healthier posture without sacrificing the spine’s natural curve,” he says.

Modest heels are great for maintaining good posture. Picture: Pexels. Look out for footwear red flags Always look for red flags in shoes because some may look cute but be detrimental to good posture and foot health. That is why Miller warns against shoes flat shoes like ballet flats and flip flops, which have no arch support for the foot. “Additionally, shoes that are too tight, leading to cramped toes, or those made from non-breathable materials, which can cause problems like athlete’s foot, should be avoided,” he says.

Role of orthotics and inserts If you’re struggling to find commercially available shoes that provide the necessary support, custom orthotics or shoe inserts may be a solution. “Orthotics can be tailored to address specific issues such as uneven weight distribution or foot misalignment and can make a significant difference in your overall comfort and posture,” Miller says.