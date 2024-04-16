Top 5 oils you need for better looking skin

Now that we are approaching the colder season, your skin will need attention more than ever. If anything, you need to make sure that your skin stays moisturised and hydrated all the time, and one of the best way to do that is by investing in essential oils.

The top five essential oils you need for better-looking skin are argan oil, almond oil, coconut oil, castor oil and magnolia oil. Argan oil There was a time when argan trended, all thanks to Kay Yarms. Known as “liquid gold”, this oil is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, making it a go-to remedy for dry, dehydrated skin, providing intense hydration and a radiant glow.

Almond oil Extracted from sweet almonds, almond oil is famous for its ability to nourish and soften the skin. It is rich in vitamins A, E and D, as well as essential fatty acids, it improves skin texture and tone. It also works on all skin types. so don’t be shy to use it for that silky skin finish; it won’t clog your pores.

Coconut Oil Due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil has many benefits, including soothing irritated skin, combating dryness and flakiness and hydrating the skin. Castor Oil

Pressed from the seeds of the castor plant, castor oil is a natural skin saviour. Rich in ricinoleic acid, an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compound, the oil moisturises the skin, promoting a soft, smooth and supple complexion. Magnolia Oil Extracted from the fragrant magnolia flowers, magnolia oil possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, calming redness and irritation.