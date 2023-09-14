Top four hair trends that are big on TikTok

TikTok is one of the biggest social media apps globally because it is entertaining and educational. Hair and beauty enthusiasts use the app to share tips and tricks with a wider audience, and most of the time, they are able to achieve their goals.

Experts at beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha have conducted research on some of the hottest “#hairtok” trends from 2023. Their study includes heatless curls, curtain bands, wolf cut, and rosemary oil, rice water and apple cider vinegar. Heatless curls We all know that overheating your hair can be damaging to your hair, hence the shift to heatless curls. Most people are moving towards heatless curls to achieve a desired look without compromising the health of their hair.

“The hashtag #heatlesscurls has racked up an incredible 5.4 billion views on the app, with #heatlesscurlsresults totalling 52.9 million and #heatlesscurlsresults surpassing 435.8 million views,” reports Fresha. Heatless curls are safer than heated curls. Picture: Pexels. What’s nice about heatless curls is that you can also do them yourself at home by following a few easy steps: Wrap your hair around a pair of socks when almost dry – leave in for a few hours (or overnight) and spray with hairspray to set your curls. Just remember: the smaller the sock, the tighter the curl. Braid your hair when it’s wet. Depending on the tightness of the braid, you’ll get anything from tight ringlets to loose waves. Make use of rollers. After putting in your rollers, cover your head with a silk scarf to reduce static and keep them neat. Robe tie curls are easy and comfortable to sleep in. Loop your hair around any robe tie (the thickness and how tight you wrap your hair will determine how your curls will come out) and tie with a hair tie. Keep in for a few hours or overnight. Extra top tips:

Substitute regular hair bands with a scrunchie to hold your heatless curling method and keep loose strands at bay. If you’ve been to the salon and want to prolong your bouncy blow dry, use rollers to keep the shape of the style for longer, even overnight, and you’ll have salon-fresh locks until your next hair wash. Use dry shampoo and hairspray to hold your curls. Both are great options and are available in hundreds of scents and strengths. Curtain bangs This DIY hair trend #howtostyleyourcurtainbang is sitting at more than 44.9 million views, #cutmycurtainbangs at 4.7 million and #curtainbangs at 3.6 billion. Although some people have managed to do the trend without messing their hair, if you’re not used to cutting your hair yourself, it’s best to go to the salon and let the expert do the chopping. That way, you’ll get a better look than you would at home.

Wolf cut It was one of the biggest hair trends in 2021, and two years later, it is still popping. The asymmetrical haircut had Gen Z in a chokehold, and it was inspired by Bretman Rock, who shared his wolf cut look with his 15.6 million followers on TikTok. Previously popular in the ’70s and ’80s, wolf cut is popular among celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Billie Elish.

Billie Elish is one of the celebs who know how to rock a wolf cut. Picture: Instagram. Rosemary Oil, Rice Water and Apple Cider Vinegar Almost everyone with afro natural hair is hopping on this trend. We all know that maintaining an afro can be challenging, especially if you are a 4c type. Hair influencers recommend the technique for people who struggle with hair growth, product(s) build- up and irritated or itchy scalp.

Searches for #ricewaterforhair have accumulated over 24.7 million views, #applecidervinegarforhairgrowth 129.8 thousand views and #rosemaryoilforhair a total of 15.1 million views. Rosemary oil helps reduce inflammation. Picture: Pexels. Fresha shares more insight into how the above-mentioned techniques work. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil increases blood flow to the hair follicles, delivering the needed nutrients and oxygen to the hair. This helps reduce inflammation, which can cause dandruff, actively stimulates hair growth, and prevents hair loss. Rice water Rice water works right from the scalp by penetrating amino acids, minerals and vitamins into each strand of hair. The elements are essential for healthy hair. Another benefit of rice water is the sugar, inositol, which prevents hair thinning, premature hair loss and shedding.