WATCH: Fans congratulate Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert on her new sugar-free energy drink

Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert, who recently joined a number of celebs with energy drink brands, took to social media earlier this week to announce to her fans her latest venture, her new sugar-free MoFaya energy drink: Berry Queen. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I cannot believe the 11th flavour will be our very own @mofaya_official Berry Queen! I went to the factory on Friday and the first batch has been produced and is currently making its way into stores!

“If you see one, remember to share a picture with me! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) According to a media statement, Joubert and the Miss South Africa Organisation worked closely with MoFaya on creating the pink-coloured, berry-flavoured sparkling drink as well as its striking white, pink and gold can. Joubert added that she was so excited for this incredible product to hit the shelves.

“It really allowed me to use my creative side and ignite my mind; the tin is feminine and eye-catching and the flavour is delicious. The product is amazing and I can’t wait for South Africans to taste it,” she said. Fans of the model congratulated her on her new venture noting that “the marketing is giving”. “You are definitely THAT GIRL”, wrote one user. Another user commented: “This reel (fire emojis). So clever and stunning!”

MoFaya was the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa when it was co-founded by DJ Sbu (Sibusiso Leope) and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013. The aim was to create a “strong, authentically African-inspired non-alcoholic beverage brand”. Shongwe was the one who approached the popular businessman about the idea for the brand but DJ Sbu has been the face and voice of MoFaya since the brand launched.