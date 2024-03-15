WATCH: Lorna Maseko treats Bobby Flay to ‘one of the best bites of South African street food: a kota’

Spatlo, sometimes called kota depending on what part of South Africa you are in, is a massive sandwich, a conglomeration of multiple ingredients stuffed into a quarter-loaf of bread, covered in sauces, wrapped in plastic, and eaten on the go. Juicy, delicious, and very easy to make, South African celebrity chef Lorna Maseko recently took to the kitchen to teach celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay how to make the South African delicacy.

Taking to Instagram, Maseko noted that it was such a treat to cook with Flay in his home kitchen. “It was such a treat to cook with @bobbyflay in his home kitchen after judging a couple of episodes of #BeatBobbyFlay this season! “Bobby is officially one of my favorite humans, so I had to bring him one of the best bites of South African street food: a Kota!

We took a quarter loaf of bread, hollowed it out, and stuffed it with fries, cheese, atchar, sausage, lots of sauce, and an egg - this kota is a little bougie… but we’re in Tribeca after all, so it fits, right? “The South African flavor was definitely there! What would you add to yours, fam?” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) Friends and fans of Maseko commented on how good the kota looked and how they loved to see her win.

Pearl Thusi wrote: “Not Bobby Flay eating a kota! Iconic Lorna.” Zizo Tshwete wrote: “Sooooo dope!!! Love @bobbyflay. So happy for you, @lornamaseko keeps shining out there. We are so proud of you!” Rosalynn Daniels commented: “Lorna!!! I’m obsessed (in-love face emojis).”

Maseko has been giving Americans a taste of Africa through food. In October 2023, she represented SA and South African cooking in New York with her “Taste of SA” pop-up event. Taking to Instagram, Maseko noted that words could not describe how incredible it was to host the pop-up event.

“Words cannot describe how incredible it was to host my pop-up, Taste of SA, in NYC. We were nestled at a cute venue in Little Italy and served South African food under the New York City skyline. “It was an absolute honour to have the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Sawyer Spielberg, Corey B, and more chefs and colleagues at the event experiencing my heritage and culture through food, wine, and flavour,” wrote Maseko. In the lengthy post, she also thanked Brand South Africa and Kara-Tara Wines for helping to bring South African cuisine stateside.