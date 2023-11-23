Independent Online
WATCH: Sho Madjozi drops the December hairstyle for little girls

Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram.

Published 3h ago

It is not the festive season until Sho Madjozi drops a hairstyle trend for children.

Madjozi, who is also a rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and poet, is a trend-setter in her own right, as young girls are known to copy her colourful hairstyles during the end of year school holidays..

And as the festive break approaches, the “John Cena” hitmaker took to X to announce that the hairstyle for the season is out - and it’s sparkling braids.

“I finally figured out the sparkle braids,” the South African musician on the social media platform.

And those in Madjozi’s X comments section encourgaed her to sell hair extensions, adding that this would cause her to rack in the cash.

“Yoh, guys, I'm tired of Sho Madjozi, she literally could have a multi-million rand empire by now 😒 her team is doing her wrong. Hair extensions, hair accessories, school supplies - bags, pencil cases, lunch boxes. The kids are where the money is at,” said @_afro_politan.

Another X user, @ImaniTheBrownie, said: “I don’t know how to tell you this, but you have to start marketing your hairpiece brand better. I tried to Google if you had one and only found your website at the very bottom. You’ve had parents in a chokehold for too long for you not to be making a solid stack off this.”

Meanwhile, others wished those with daughters “good luck” because that’s the hairstyle they’ll be crying for this December.

“Sho Majozi knows when to do a ‘sho Majozi hairstyle’. I feel sorry for parents this festive season,” commented @mr_shimmy.

Below are more reactions about the “Sho Madjozi hairstyle”.

