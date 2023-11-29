What is a food hall? And why do people love them so much?

Food halls are becoming increasingly popular in many parts of the world. Food halls themselves can be thought of as a traditional covered market with the upscale ambience of an independent restaurant. Largely due to the ever-increasing cost of living, consumer preferences are beginning to shift in favour of informal and communal dining. Despite this, consumers still want the quality, experience, and ambience of a traditional restaurant.

What exactly is a food hall? A food hall is a new type of dining experience, somewhat similar to a cafeteria or food court, where customers choose their own foods from multiple vendors, but nothing like either experience. You can also expect to find bars, a butchery, various activities, and live music.

Unlike food courts – which are most of the time located in shopping malls and often consist of a collection of fast food chains – food halls are often in urban warehouses or ground floors of mixed-use buildings and focus on local rather than chain restaurants. Food is usually prepared fresh to order. Why are they becoming so popular?

Customers love food halls for the unique experience they offer. The traditional food court model features mostly fast food options from a variety of different brands, but the food hall levels up the traditional food court by offering a seated restaurant feel with quick meal choices. It is this unique blend of variety and comfort that draws consumers in. They have access to a wide range of options, can eat on the go, and still feel like they have had a great sit-down meal. Food halls seem to draw simultaneously from the past and the present. In many ways, they represent the future of hospitality.

But in a time when everything from eating to shopping can be achieved almost quickly from your smartphone in the comfort of your own home, food halls are an interesting throwback to a time when people used to come together to conveniently shop and eat in markets. Here are popular food halls that you can add to your bucket list. The Food Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Food Box (@thefoodbox031) Located in Morningside in Durban, The Food Box gives the public exactly that: it merges fashion, food, and music culture from around the globe to create an inclusive, vibrant atmosphere under one roof. It is a trendy destination that attracts people from all walks of life. It is a popular hangout for fashionistas and foodies. It serves as a unique offering for lunchtime traffic, attracting entrepreneurs and employees for either a work lunch or business meetings.

CHEFS View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEFS Cavendish Square (@chefs_cavendish) Located in Cavendish Square in Cape Town, CHEFS is a 400-seater food hall that offers consumers an amazing dining experience, with inviting social settings and well-priced, creative food. Launching the food hall, the aim of the founders was to revive the concept of the town square eating place, in line with emerging dining trends in Asia, North America, Europe, and other markets.

The food hall offers a wide range of cuisines, along with a bar area and patisserie. Legacy Yard View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅈🅂🅃🄽 (@eatwithsayang) Legacy Yard is Durban’s unique food hall. Legacy Yard offers a dynamic and casual dining experience, encouraging consumers to celebrate, live, laugh, love, and create memories within an authentic environment.