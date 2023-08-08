Who will reign supreme? Mzansi is ready to meet the new Miss SA

The countdown to the Miss South Africa 2023 finale has begun. Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, will crown her successor at the grand finale taking place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13. Following the last episode of “Crown Chasers”, where Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, from Itsoseng in the North West, was eliminated from the competition, only seven ladies will walk the Miss SA ramp.

Nande Mabala, Melissa Nayimuli, Jordan van der Vyver, Homba Mazaleni, Bryoni Natalie Govender, Anke Rothmann and Natasha Joubert are now competing to be the next Miss SA. Joubert, no stranger to the Miss SA platform, is a strong contender. She has won three challenges on “Crown Chasers” and could be the next Miss SA. However, many people think that the judges are favouring her.

“Your favouritism towards Natasha is hard to ignore. Just give her the crown already and stop wasting other children’s time,” said @Amanda Jacobs. But the truth is, Joubert knows the ins and outs of this competition. Least we forget that in 2020 she was the Miss SA second runner-up and represented the country at Miss Universe. So she knows what the judges are looking for, and as a former contestant, she has grown and is using that to her advantage.

An Instagram user said people need to stop attacking those trying their best to win the crown. And Joubert is one of them, or else she wouldn’t have returned to the competition. “I wish people would stop coming for the girls who really bring it every single week!!! It’s not favouritism if someone is consistently good and really serving. “The fact is all these girls are deserving, all of them have worked extremely hard to get to where they are. They know what they bring to the table, and it’s not anyone’s place to compare them in such a degrading manner and pin them against each other.