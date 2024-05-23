5 fun activities to try while on holiday at an all-inclusive resort

Holidays are meant to be fun and a growing number of people are ditching hotel covers in favour of adventure and activities. Resorts are great place to visit as they offer multiple activities in one setting, so active couples and adventurous friends seeking to inject a dose of adrenalin and excitement into their holiday will be amazed at the boundless options on offer.

Club Med is one of many all-inclusive resorts providing adventure travellers with plenty of activities from the shores of the Indian Ocean to the slopes of the Alps. If you’re an active traveller looking for fun activities to add to your travel itinerary, here's an array of unique experiences waiting to be discovered, according to the hotel group. Soar to new heights with flying trapeze

For thrill-seekers with a penchant for the dramatic, a flying trapeze is the ultimate adrenalin rush. Imagine the wind in your face as you defy gravity, swinging high above the ground with nothing but a safety harness and sheer determination - there's something undeniably exhilarating about taking flight on the trapeze. La Plantation d’Albion in Mauritius offers this experience, complete with expert instructors to safely guide you through each daring manoeuvre. It's a chance to conquer your fears, test your limits and share an unforgettable experience with your fellow daredevils.

Embrace your inner Robin Hood with archery If you prefer to have your feet firmly on the ground there are activities such as archery which are more grounded, yet an equally exhilarating experience. Channel your inner marksman as you take aim at targets amidst stunning natural landscapes.

Archery offers a unique experience where you blend focus, precision, and a Zen-like calm. And for the competitive ones, there is something deeply satisfying about hearing the thud of an arrow finding that bullseye and hitting its mark, an achievement you will love bragging about to your friends back home! A couple enjoys a day out in snow in the French Alps. Picture: Supplied Padel in paradise

Padel, a mix of tennis and squash, has rapidly gained popularity in many countries around the world, and South Africa is no different. Loved for its simplicity, social aspect and physical benefits, this fast-paced sport is not only fun to play but offers incredible physical and social benefits. The hotel group offers state-of-the-art facilities and expert instructors for padel enthusiasts.

Imagine perfecting your swing in the tropical paradise of Bali or Seychelles or engaging in a friendly match with fellow guests against the stunning blue waters of the Aegean Sea. It's not just a game; it's an experience that combines sport, competition, and leisure seamlessly. Conquer the ski slopes

If you’re looking for something out of your comfort zone, then skiing and snowboarding will offer the ultimate thrill. Feel the rush of adrenalin as you carve your way through powdery trails, surrounded by breathtaking panoramic mountain scenery. Whether you enjoy it as a couple, alone or a group of friends there's a snow holiday out there waiting for you to explore.

The majestic peaks of the French, Italian and Swiss Alps await with ski resorts that will offer not only lessons for all levels, but endless opportunities for fun and excitement. On quiet days, gather around the fire with your friends, warm up with hot cocoa, and swop tales of daring descents and unforgettable epic runs on the snow. For active couples and adventurous friends seeking unique holiday experiences, the world is their playground.