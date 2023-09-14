9 activities that will help you improve your quality of sleep on holiday

Everyone has a unique bedtime routine or certain nightly practices that helps lull them to sleep. While your steaming cup of camomile tea or your relaxing bubble bath will positively affect your rest, there are many other, more powerful activities and experiences that help aid in getting a decent night’s rest.

Along with a massive immunity boost, getting adequate sleep has several benefits for overall wellness. These benefits include improved mental health, increased productivity, improved physical health, better performance and memory and long life expectancy. If you’re looking forward to getting some shut eye while on holiday, here are a few to consider.

Sleep yoga Yoga is fantastic for improving sleep. That said, sleep yoga is a special type of yoga that focuses solely on relaxing the body and mind in preparation for a good night’s rest. It typically involves gentle stretching, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques, such as visualisation and guided meditation.

Sleep massages Sleep massages incorporate slow, gentle strokes and essential oils, like lavender, to promote relaxation and reduce stress. Unsurprisingly, these massages are best enjoyed as close to bedtime as possible. Sleep meditation

Sleep meditation revolves around deep breathing, visualisation and progressive muscle relaxation to allow for a stress-free, effortless send-off. Sound therapy Sound therapy uses sound such as white noise and calming music to help you relax and improve sleep quality. It often forms part of other sleep programs, such as sleep yoga or meditation.

Sleep retreats Many accommodation providers’ answer to sleep tourism is sleep retreats. These retreats include a combination of sleep programmes such as sleep massages and yoga, along with healthy meals, relaxing activities and accommodations designed to promote restorative sleep. Floatation therapy

This therapy has you floating in a shallow pool of water saturated with Epsom salt. The high salt content allows you to float effortlessly, encouraging you to fully relax your body and “switch off” your mind. Aromatherapy Many spas around the world specialise in aromatherapy, where essential oils are used to promote relaxation. Essential oils can be diffused into the air or added to a bath or massage oil.

Sleep hygiene education Sleep hygiene educational programmes hone in on developing healthy sleep habits and getting rid of “unhealthy” ones to tackle challenges like insomnia and frequent night waking. Sleep coaching